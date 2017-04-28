Packers use third round pick on Auburn DT Montravius Adams

PHILADELPHIA — With their third round pick in the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers completed Friday’s picks with defense, selecting Auburn defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

Adams was a four-year letterwinner with the Tigers, earning All-American second team honors his senior year. He was an All-SEC first team member by the Associated Press and was a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award.

Packers general manager Ted Thompson addressed the media after the pick, saying he expects Adams to contribute both as an interior lineman and as an edge-rusher.

Just hours before being selected by Green Bay, Adams’ son Montavious, Jr. was born. He calls that a bigger accomplishment than being drafted into the NFL.

