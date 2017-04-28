Packers use No. 33 pick on Washington CB Kevin King

PHILADELPHIA — Amid speculation the Green Bay Packers would trade down once again in the NFL Draft, they instead use the No. 33 overall pick to select Washington cornerback Kevin King.

King was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 member in 2016, starting all 14 games for the Huskies with 26 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and two interceptions. He also had a career-high 13 passes defensed.

Advertisement

If King’s conference call with local reporters was any indication, King won’t have any lack of work ethic as a Packer. Instead of pouting about not being selected in the first round, King went to work.

“After last night, emotions were flying, I didn’t really know what to think,” King recalled. “All I can do is what I knew how to do. I went back to the hotel and I went and worked out. I ran on the treadmill for about an hour and I hit the weights.”

There were rumblings the Packers may use the first pick in round two of the draft to trade back with teams interested in King’s services. It was rumored Green Bay would select Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer if they did not move from the No. 33 pick.

King should make an immediate impact for the Green Bay defense. He was asked by reporters if he would have felt comfortable facing off with Julio Jones in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Related

Comments

comments