Packers select S Josh Jones with 61st overall pick

PHILADELPHIA — The Green Bay Packers addressed the defense again with the 61st overall pick in the NFL Draft, North Carolina State safety Josh Jones.

Jones was listed as the second-best player remaining, according to the NFL.com big board. As a redshirt junior for the Wolfpack, Jones was an honorable mention All-ACC performer and the team’s leading tackler. Jones’ 62 total tackles ranked ninth in the conference.

The NC State product spoke with local reporters via teleconference, revealing a secret source of his motivation heading into his last year with the Wolfpack.

“Every player has something to work on. I just want to as soon as I can, work with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, he’s a proven veteran in this game. I’ve been watching Ha Ha a lot,” Jones said. “I’ve been watching highlights a lot. He gives me a lot of motivation the way he plays. I’m so excited I get the opportunity to play with a guy like that.”

Jones transitioned from a strong safety position to the free safety role in 2016. He earned the DeWayne Washington Award for Most Valuable defensive back after making the move.

With the secondary seemingly bolstered thanks to the two round-two draft picks, Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst said it wasn’t a slight at the current defensive backs on roster.

