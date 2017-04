PHILADELPHIA | I’m at the site of the NFL Draft in Philadelphia getting set for rounds two and three tonight. If tonight is anything like last night, it should be another wild evening of trades and surprises.

In this week’s edition of Jake’s Take, I argue that Packers General Manager Ted Thompson made the right move in trading down last night. In fact I say he should do the same tonight! Click on the audio link below to hear this week’s Jake’s Take.

