T.J. Watt drafted 30th to Steelers, Ryan Ramczyk 32nd to Saints

PHILADELPHIA — Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk waited longer than he thought, but was drafted 32nd overall by the New Orleans Saints to wrap up round one of the 2017 NFL Draft. Fellow Badger T.J. Watt went two picks earlier to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

An all-state selection as a high schooler in Stevens Point, Wis., Ramczyk passed up a scholarship offer from Paul Chryst when he was coaching at Pitt so that he could attend a local technical college. He was offered a chance to play for Division III Wisconsin | Stevens Point where he was a two-time all-conference selection.

Ramczyk made the jump to the Division I level at Wisconsin, sitting out the 2015 season due to transfer rules, before making his impact felt in his 2016 campaign. He earned Associated Press All-American honors while starting every game for the Badgers.

