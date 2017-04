PHILADELPHIA | Ted Thompson loves his draft picks and he picked up another in a late night trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Packers traded their first round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft (#29 overall) to the Browns for the 1st pick in the 2nd round (#33) and a Browns 4th round pick (#108). So the Packers move down four spots to pick up a 4th rounder. The Packers now have 9 picks in the Draft, two in the 4th and two in the 5th.

