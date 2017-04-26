Thames sets franchise-record, Brewers beat Reds 9-1

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames mashed his 11th home run of the year, setting a franchise record for the month of April in a 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night.

Thames now leads the majors in home runs, slugging percentage (.929), on-base plus slugging (1.411), and runs scored (25). Having faced steroid accusations for most of his life, Thames joked about the process following the win.

Advertisement

“This whole thing is surprising me, as well,” Thames said of his hot start to the season. “I really have no goals for this year. I wasn’t trying to break any records or set anything. I just wanted to apply what I learned in Korea to see how it would fare here. I’m shocked at all the results.”

“So, yeah, if people keep thinking I’m on stuff, I’ll be here every day. I have lots of blood and urine.”

But it was more than just Thames who contributed to the win. Hernan Perez hit a pair of RBI triples along with a home run, while Jonathan Villar added four RBIs. Zach Davies was masterful from the mound, throwing five innings of shutout baseball, striking out six Reds batters in the process.

Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana struggled at the plate, going 0-for-4 and 0-for-5, respectively.

The win puts Milwaukee two games out of first place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs.

Related

Comments

comments