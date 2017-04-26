Report: Zaire hasn’t ruled out transfer to Wisconsin

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — According to a report from Tuesday, Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire is set to announce the school to which he’ll transfer — a list that still includes Wisconsin.

Zaire will complete his undergraduate degree this spring, with graduation set for May 19-21. His preferred schools include Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin, recently adding Harvard to the mix as well. The report states that Zaire has set a deadline of two weeks to make his decision.

“He just doesn’t want to get messed over so he is going to be very, very careful, understanding that’s nothing is fully for sure but fairness,” the unnamed source said.

Whether Wisconsin would accept Zaire into the program remains to be seen, but the Badgers appear ready to roll with Alex Hornibrook, Karé Lyles, and Jack Coan for the time being. Any decision by Zaire to transfer to Wisconsin would be interesting, given reports from back in December that he was already leaning that way.

