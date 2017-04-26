Report: Packers sign veteran G Jahri Evans

The Green Bay Packers needed to replace T.J. Lang at right guard, and they may have done it on Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team is signing veteran Jahri Evans, who was cut by the New Orleans Saints last month.

Evans was a first-team All-Pro for four straight seasons (2009-2012) and a six-time Pro Bowler, most recently in 2014. A fourth-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Evans started 169 games for the Saints over his 11 years in the league.

Green Bay was unable to resign Lang this offseason, and he ended up with the Detroit Lions.

Though the Packers will almost certainly take one or more offensive linemen in the draft this week, Evans will likely be the favorite to win the starting job at right guard when training camp opens in July.

