Baseball at Wisconsin: Progress Report

MADISON, Wis. — I’ve started research for my next in-depth report and I wanted to take this opportunity to let our listeners/readers know where I’m at in the process. I’ll try to do these somewhat regularly as a way to inform the public, but also allow feedback on parts I may be getting wrong or new directions to consider.

Topic: Baseball at the University of Wisconsin and if it’s possible to revive the program

Advertisement

Interviews completed:

Terry Gawlik | Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Administration, University of Wisconsin

Interviews Requested:

Jeff Block | head coach of club baseball, University of Wisconsin

Pat Richter | former Athletic Director, University of Wisconsin

John Vodenlich | head baseball coach, University of Wisconsin | Whitewater

Bud Selig | former MLB commissioner and Milwaukee Brewers owner, University of Wisconsin alum

Herb Kohl | former Milwaukee Bucks owner, U.S. Senator, University of Wisconsin alum

Steve Schmitt | Owner of Big Top Baseball and Madison Mallards

Interviews declined:

Barry Alvarez | Athletic Director, University of Wisconsin

Summary of information gathered so far: In speaking with Terry Gawlik, it appears very unlikely Wisconsin will ever revive its baseball program unless there is a substantial surplus of revenue. Operating costs have run at or very near revenue generated in each fiscal budget report for at least the last 10 years. Barry Alvarez also appears to have no willingness to bring baseball back to Wisconsin at this time.

Suggestions? Eric.rogers@madcitysportszone.com

Related

Comments

comments