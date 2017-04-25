Baseball at Wisconsin: Progress Report

MADISON, Wis. — I’ve started research for my next in-depth report and I wanted to take this opportunity to let our listeners/readers know where I’m at in the process. I’ll try to do these somewhat regularly as a way to inform the public, but also allow feedback on parts I may be getting wrong or new directions to consider.
Topic: Baseball at the University of Wisconsin and if it’s possible to revive the program
Interviews completed:
Terry Gawlik | Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Administration, University of Wisconsin
Interviews Requested:
Jeff Block | head coach of club baseball, University of Wisconsin
Pat Richter | former Athletic Director, University of Wisconsin
John Vodenlich | head baseball coach, University of Wisconsin | Whitewater
Bud Selig | former MLB commissioner and Milwaukee Brewers owner, University of Wisconsin alum
Herb Kohl | former Milwaukee Bucks owner, U.S. Senator, University of Wisconsin alum
Steve Schmitt | Owner of Big Top Baseball and Madison Mallards
Interviews declined:
Barry Alvarez | Athletic Director, University of Wisconsin
Summary of information gathered so far: In speaking with Terry Gawlik, it appears very unlikely Wisconsin will ever revive its baseball program unless there is a substantial surplus of revenue. Operating costs have run at or very near revenue generated in each fiscal budget report for at least the last 10 years. Barry Alvarez also appears to have no willingness to bring baseball back to Wisconsin at this time.
Suggestions? Eric.rogers@madcitysportszone.com