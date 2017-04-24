Leake dominates as Cardinals beat Brewers in series finale 6-4

MILWAUKEE — Mike Leake not only threw six innings of two-run baseball, but drove in two runs with his bat, giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-4 win Sunday over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Leake’s two-run single in the fourth inning put St. Louis ahead for good, with Ryan Braun coming up just short of a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Leake also dominated on the mound, striking out six Milwaukee batters in his six innings of work. He picks up his third win of the year and his ERA dropped to 1.32 on the season.

“It doesn’t feel good, it is kind of like a dagger. It is one of the last things you want to do.”

That was leake’s reaction when asked about getting a hit against opposing pitcher Jimmy Nelson when Nelson got ahead in the count 0-2. Nelson would allow just one more earned run the rest of the way, but the damage had already been done after walking six batters.

The Cardinals got the job done without swinging for the fences. It’s the first time since Apr. 14, 2014 that St. Louis has left Milwaukee without at least one home run during the course of a series.

