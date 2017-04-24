Ex-Badger Jordan Hill transferring to Seattle

SEATTLE — Former University of Wisconsin guard Jordan Hill has finalized plans to transfer to Seattle University, a Jesuit Catholic College in the Western Athletic Conference.

Hill announced on Apr. 12 that he would be leaving the Badgers upon completing his degree this spring, enrolling elsewhere as a graduate transfer. While no specific reason was listed, it can be assumed playing time was a factor in his decision. While he averaged 15.6 minutes per game under the interim year of coach Greg Gard, his 2016-17 campaign saw that playing time decrease to 10.2 minutes per game.

Hill will be the eldest guard on the Redhawks roster, with redshirt seniors Manroop Clair and Brendan Westendorf playing out their final years of eligibility this past season.

