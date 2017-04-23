Cardinals silence the Brewers bats in a 4-1 win

For a second straight night, the St. Louis Cardinals were able to silence the bats of the Milwaukee Brewers and come away winners.

Starter Lance Lynn (2-1) scattered three hits over six innings of work and gave up just one run to get the win, as the Cardinals beat the Brewers 4-1, the fourth loss for Milwaukee in its last five games.

Chase Anderson matched Lynn pitch-for-pitch, not giving up an earned run over his six innings of work and left the game with it tied at 1-1. But the bullpen couldn’t keep it that way, as Aledmys Diaz drilled a pitch-hit home run off reliever Carlos Torres in the seventh to give the Cardinals a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Torres took the loss to fall to 0-2 on the year.

Milwaukee’s lone offense was an RBI double for Travis Shaw in the first inning. The Crew loaded the bases in the eighth inning but couldn’t get anything out of it.

The Brewers (9-10) will look for a split of the four-game series Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

