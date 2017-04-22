Wainwright dominates the Brewers in a 6-3 win for St. Louis

Milwaukee had no answer for Adam Wainwright on the mound or at the plate Friday night, as St. Louis earned a 6-3 win over the Brewers.

The Cardinals starter made it five innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out nine to pick up his first win of the year, but he was even more impressive when swinging his bat. Wainwright drilled a 2-run homer in the third inning, and followed that up with a 2-run single the next inning, finishing the night with four RBI’s.

“He’s certainly, for a pitcher, capable of swinging the bat, but he’s also (still) a pitcher. We’ve got to make pitches on those guys,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said afterwards. “He had a big night. His two at-bats were the difference in the game, for sure. Give him credit.”

All the damage he did was against Milwaukee starter Wily Peralta, who lost for the first time this year. He gave up all six runs over his four innings of work, and for just the third time in his career, he didn’t record a single strikeout.

Milwaukee’s bullpen did some good work in relief of Peralta, allowing just three hits and no runs over the final five innings.

The Brewers bats were largely silent, though a Ryan Braun homer in the eighth inning stretched the number of games they’ve hit at least one home run to 13 straight.

It’ll be the same two teams on Saturday night at Miller Park. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

