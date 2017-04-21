Thames, Shaw power the Brewers past St. Louis 7-5

Eric Thames and Travis Shaw combined for five RBI’s to help the Milwaukee Brewers power their way past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 Thursday night at Miller Park.

Shaw got the party started in the bottom of the first inning, drilling a 3-run homer into the right field stands that measured 465-feet, the longest deep ball of the year in the Major Leagues. It was the third baseman’s fifth homer of the season.

Advertisement

Later, with St. Louis leading 4-3 in the fifth inning, Thames introduced himself to pitcher Carlos Martinez with a 2-run shot, his MLB-leading eighth home run of the year, to give Milwaukee a lead it would not relinquish.

The duo of Shaw and Thames combined to go 4 of 8 on the night with three runs scored, and Thames upped his batting average to .415 on the year.

Starter Zach Davies (1-2) got his first win of the year by going 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits, striking out five and walking a pair. He turned things over to a bullpen that held St. Louis to just three hits and one run the rest of the way.

The win snapped a 2-game losing streak and allowed the Brewers to move back above .500 to 9-8 on the season.

It’ll be the same two teams tonight at Miller Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments