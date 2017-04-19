Cubs strike again in comeback fashion, beat Brewers 7-4

CHICAGO | The Brewers found a way to finish 6-3 on their roadtrip and still feel like they left something on the table. For the second straight day the Chicago Cubs came back to beat the Crew.

Addison Russell hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 9th off Milwaukee closer Neftali Feliz. The Cubs beat the Crew 7-4. Tuesday night the Cubs came back from 5-0 down to win 9-7.

In a game that started 55 minutes late due to a rain delay, the Brewers chased star pitcher Kyle Hendricks from the game after just five innings of work. Hendricks gave up two homers and four walks in the first four innings. That’s the most homers and walks he’s ever given up in a major league start.

Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the first off Hendricks in the first inning. Jett Bandy hit a solo shot off Hendricks in the third. But it wasn’t enough as the Brewers bullpen blew it.

Corey Knebel gave up a run in the 8th. Brewers closer Neftali Feliz fell to 0-2 and blew his first save of the year giving up 4 earned runs in the bottom of the 9th including the big blase to Russell.

The Brewers (8-8) start a ten-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday night at Miller Park.

