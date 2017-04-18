Thames and Braun lead Brewers to a 6-3 win over the Cubs

Eric Thames continued his torrid start to the year as Milwaukee went to Chicago and beat the Cubs 6-3 Monday night for its sixth win in the last seven games.

With the game tied at three in the third inning, Thames stepped to the plate and drilled a home run into the left field bleachers to give the Brewers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. For Thames, it was his fifth consecutive game with a homer, tying the franchise record set by Jeremy Burnitz.

“What he’s doing is really hard to do,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s on a good streak right now, no question. Seeing this certainly bodes well for the rest of the year.”

The homer for Thames, who was signed as a free agent after spending the last three years playing in Korea, was his seventh overall on the year, which leads MLB. He’s also batting .405, which is second in the National League.

His hot start has overshadowed what has been a remarkable beginning for Ryan Braun. The outfielder had a 2-run homer in the first inning, his fifth of the year, which matches his total for all of April last season.

“It’s unique that Ryan is not getting the attention after a five home run start in the first couple weeks of the season,” Counsell said. “He’s happy with it, I guarantee it.”

Braun had a total of three RBI’s on the night, which helped make Chase Anderson a winner for a second time this year. The Brewers starter made it five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and striking out five.

Four relievers helped Milwaukee close things out, including Neftali Feliz, who picked up his fifth save of the year.

Milwaukee (8-6) and Chicago (6-7) will play game two of their series tonight at Wrigley Field.

