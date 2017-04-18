Clay Matthews wants T.J. Watt in a Packers uniform

GREEN BAY | It’s not often NFL veterans mention specific players they want their teams to draft. But Clay Matthews doesn’t mind letting everyone know that he wants to see former Wisconsin Badger T.J. Watt in a Packers uniform this season.

“I know mock draft boards have him potentially coming here which would be great!” said Matthews on Tuesday afternoon inside Lambeau Field.

The Packers started their offseason workout program in Green Bay on Tuesday. Matthews, who is beginning his 9th NFL season all with the Packers, said “it would be great if (T.J.) is even half the player his brother was.” Matthews referring to NFL star and former Badger J.J. Watt.

Matthews knows a little something about following in the footsteps of former NFL greats. His father, Clay Matthews Jr., was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Cleveland Browns. Matthews admits it will be tough for T.J. to follow in his brother’s footsteps. “I’m sure there’s pressure on him but if he’s anything like his brother he’ll have a drive and work ethic that can’t be matched.”

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia. Matthews was drafted in round one of the 2009 Draft by the Packers with the 26th overall pick. He says his mom didn’t know he was a Packer until an hour or so after he was selected. “My mom actually thought it was the Patriots who drafted me so for about an hour and a half she thought I was going to New England,” said Matthews. “She was disappointed to find out I was going to Green Bay. But I think she’s come around.”

New England originally had the 26th overall pick in 2009. The Packers made a trade with the Patriots to acquire Matthews.

