Big bats back Brewers in 4-2 win over Reds

CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers recorded three home runs on their way to a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds Sunday afternoon at Great American Ballpark.

Milwaukee (7-6) now sits in second place in the National League Central after winning three games in the four-game series with Cincinnati. Ryan Braun, Travis Shaw, and Eric Thames all went yard in the win.

Thames is now tied for the MLB lead with six home runs on the season, while holding the outright lead in OPS (1.376).

“I can’t remember a time in my career where a guy hit five home runs in a single series,” Braun said of Thames. “We’re seeing a really, really impressive hitter starting to emerge.”

Wily Peralta had a solid performance, lasting six innings, while giving up just two earned runs to pick up his third win of the year. He allowed a home run to Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning.

