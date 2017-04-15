Packers re-sign exclusive rights free agents Allison, Ringo

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers re-signed exclusive rights free agents Geronimo Allison and Christian Ringo, it was reported Friday evening.

Allison played admirably in the final two games of the 2016 season, hauling in eight passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. Ringo was waived by the team in September 2015 to be stashed on the practice squad. He appeared in eight games in 2016, logging two tackles and a forced fumble.

Both players will make an estimated $540,000 salary for the 2017 season, according to Spotrac.

