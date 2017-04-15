Brewers extend win streak to four, reach milestone

CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers used a 4-for-5 day for Manny Pina and a two-run blast from Eric Thames to beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 and extend their winning streak to four games.

The run production broke through in the latter portions of the game, with Milwaukee able to push eight runs across the plate in the sixth and seventh innings. Most of that damage came against Blake Wood and Michael Lorenzen, whose respective ERAs rose to 6.75 and 5.14 on the year. The Brewers bullpen, on the other hand, allowed zero earned runs. The only run that scored was Arismendy Alcantara on a throwing error from Hernan Perez.

Advertisement

The victory not only moved Milwaukee up to third place in the National League Central, but put the Brewers (6-5) above .500 for the first time since late in the 2014 season.

Tommy Milone pitched under a bit of early pressure with the Brewers trailing 3-0, but he maintained his composure to throw five innings while striking out three. Those three runs allowed were the only marks against him on the evening.

Related

Comments

comments