Brewers can’t slow Reds in 7-5 loss

CINCINNATI — Eric Thames homered twice, but the Milwaukee Brewers still fell to the Cincinnati Reds Saturday afternoon at Great American Ballpark.

The former Korean star now leads Milwaukee with five home runs, but Cincinnati’s bats were hot as well, recording 11 hits in the win. Scooter Gennett drove in two runs against his former team, taking advantage of a bullpen playing from behind. Starter Zach Davies allowed three earned runs on five hits in five innings of work.

Reds starter Brandon Finnegan left after one inning on the mound due to a lat strain. Raisel Iglesias would pick up the win, throwing two innings of one-run ball.

Hernan Perez provided a silver lining for the Brewers, driving in three runs on a first-inning double and a sixth-inning solo blast that held up under umpire review. Perez finished 3-for-4 at the plate.

