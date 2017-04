In this week’s edition of Jake’s Take, sports director Jake Zimmermann argues the Packers have yet to grant quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ request. After the NFC Championship loss in Atlanta, Rodgers stated the Packers need to go “all-in this offseason.”

Click the audio link below to hear why Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy believes the Packers ARE going all in, and why Jake feels they aren’t.

