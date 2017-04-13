Bucks lose regular-season finale at Boston

A depleted Milwaukee (42-40) team finished the regular season with a 112-94 loss at Boston (53-29) on Wednesday night.

Coach Jason Kidd opted to keep four players back home to rest for the playoffs, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, leaving a skeleton crew to take on a Celtics squad that was fighting for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. And for three quarters, the Bucks made them sweat, trailing by just four with less than six minutes to play before Boston pulled away down the stretch.

Michael Beasley and Spencer Hawes paced Milwaukee with 15 points apiece, while Rashad Vaughn added 14 points.

The game meant little for the Bucks, who were already locked into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, but Kidd believes they accomplished what they set out to do.

“We got a lot done today. One, our health. We came out healthy. Two, guys were pros (and) they played (hard),” Kidd said. “For three quarters it was a ball game. Fatigue might have set in a little bit. But I thought guys really gave their best.

“We got some minutes with (John) Henson and Malcom (Brogdon). Now we have to turn the page and get ready for Toronto.”

Milwaukee will open the playoffs on the road at third-seeded Toronto on Saturday afternoon. The Raptors won the season series 3-1.

Full schedule:

Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Tue. April 18 Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3 – Thu. April 20 Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4 – Sat. April 22 Toronto at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 5 * Mon. April 24 Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 6 * Thu. April 27 Toronto at Milwaukee, TBD

Game 7 * Sat. April 29 Milwaukee at Toronto, TBD, TNT

