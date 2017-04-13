Brewers win third straight 5-1 over Reds

CINCINNATI | Jimmy Nelson pitched another strong outing, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped Cincinnati’s four-game winning streak beating the Reds 5-1 Thursday night in Cincinnati.

Nelson (1-0) gave up one run and five hits over seven innings, striking out five without a walk. Last week against the Cubs, he threw six solid innings.

Advertisement

At 5-5, the Brewers reached .500 for the first time since they were 5-5 last April 15.

The Brewers beat 40-year old Bronson Arroyo (0-2) who was making his first start in Cincinnati since Sept. 28, 2013. Arroyo allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings.

Friday night the Brewers send LHP Tommy Milone to the mound. Milone will make his third appearance and second start of the season after taking over for the injured Junior Guerra.

Related

Comments

comments