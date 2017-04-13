Anderson shuts down Toronto in a 2-0 win for the Brewers

Milwaukee (4-5) got seven scoreless innings from Chase Anderson, and Jonathan Villar hit his third home run of the year, as the Brewers beat Toronto (1-7) 2-0 Wednesday night.

Anderson was fantastic in his second-longest outing in his Milwaukee career, mixing and matching his fastball and change up to fluster a Blue Jays lineup that has given pitchers fits in recent years. He gave up just three hits and struck out seven batters on his way to his first win of the year.

“This is the best I’ve seen him,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He just had really good stuff.”

Anderson handed the game over to relievers Corey Knebel and Neftali Feliz, with the latter picking up his third save of the season.

The Brewers didn’t give Anderson much help offensively, but they did just enough. Outfielder Keon Broxton doubled home a run in the second inning, while Villar’s 429-foot homer in the sixth inning provided some breathing room to help Milwaukee get their first back-to-back wins of the year.

Counsell’s club will now head to Cincinnati for a four-game series starting Thursday night.

