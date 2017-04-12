Packers release cornerback Makinton Dorleant

About two weeks after being arrested outside a bar in Iowa, cornerback Makinton Dorleant has been waived by the Green Bay Packers.

The team made the move on Monday, releasing the former undrafted free agent with a failed physical designation.

Dorleant played in four games last season for Green Bay before injuring his knee in the Week 17 win over Detroit.

The 24-year-old was arrested in the early morning hours of March 26 in Cedar Falls, Iowa after a disturbance at a bar, and later cited for interference. Former teammate and Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre’ Hall was also cited in the incident.

Dorleant spent the first half of last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

