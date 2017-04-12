Jordan Hill leaving UW men’s basketball program

MADISON | Badger guard Jordan Hill has decided to leave the Wisconsin men’s basketball program and will likely transfer to another school. Hill, a redshirt junior, has been granted his release to explore transfer options, head coach Greg Gard announced on Wednesday. Hill is scheduled to graduate from the University of Wisconsin in May.

According to a press released issued by the UW, Hill said “I am so grateful for the opportunity to spend four years studying and playing at Wisconsin. In May, I will be graduating with an incredible degree from a world class institution. Making the decision to leave the program was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in life, but I had to make the best decision for myself. Thank you to everyone who has shown me love, my teammates who became brothers, coaches who never let me get stagnant, and all of the people on campus who educated a young man from Pasadena. I can never say enough because coming here was life-changing. I will always hold a special place in my heart for you, Wisconsin. I will forever be a Badger. On Wisconsin!”

Hill played in 76 games at UW, with one start. He averaged 1.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 9.9 minutes in 35 games last season.

The departure of four senior starters and Hill leaves UW with eight scholarship players on the current roster. Wisconsin signed three players in November – Kobe King, Nathan Reuvers and Brad Davison.

It is possible the Badgers will be adding another scholarship player before next season.

