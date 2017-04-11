Packers’ preseason opponents announced for 2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ 2017 preseason schedule will begin and end at Lambeau Field after the team’s opponents were announced Monday evening.

Green Bay will host Philadelphia and Los Angeles to bookend the schedule, while travelling to Washington and Denver for their two road preseason games.

2017 Preseason Opponents

Aug. 10-13 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Aug. 17-21 at Washington Redskins

Aug. 24-27 at Denver Broncos

Aug. 31. vs Los Angeles Rams

Specific game dates and times have yet to be finalized, but none of the four games involving the Packers are expected to be nationally televised broadcasts. That’s rare for a Green Bay team that’s had at least one preseason game broadcast nationwide in 22 of the past 24 seasons.

