The Neighborhood: Feigin reveals timeline for All Star Game, Bucks D-League name

MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin joined “The Neighborhood” on Sunday morning to reveal timelines for hosting a future All Star Game and a team name for the new Development League affiliate in Oshkosh.

Feigin discussed the process the Bucks used to submit proposals to host a future All Star Game, which will be either in the 2020-2021 season or the 2021-2022 season. That process, he explained, involved a shared interest with the NBA to bring an All Star Game to Milwaukee.

Advertisement

“It’s a matter of when,” Feigin began. “…Part of our campaign and what we’ve said to the NBA is ‘We’re all in this together. This is a huge message for a small-market team to have [the All Star Game] on an international stage.'”

“My expectation is if we didn’t get it for 2021, some team that was maybe a little more deserving might get it, but there’s no way we’re not going to get it in the near future, which is important to us.”

Feigin also announced a timeline for naming the D-League team being established in Oshkosh, which broke ground on arena construction early last week.

While a team name is set to be announced in the “next couple weeks,” the Bucks have made it a priority that they’d like the name to be taken seriously, thus, names like the “Deer Ticks” and “B’Goshs” are not being considered. Feigin said at least one of the names up for discussion was submitted by a fan, but he didn’t provide any other hints.

Related

Comments

comments