Cubs ride early lead to 7-4 victory over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Another rough start for Zach Davies led to his second loss of the season, as the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Chicago Cubs 7-4 at Miller Park Sunday afternoon.

Davies allowed a double to Addison Russell, a triple to Jason Heyward, and a home run to Kyle Schwarber to put the Brewers in a 5-0 hole entering the bottom of the second inning. While he finished out the remainder of his five innings allowing just one more hit throughout the day, the Milwaukee offense couldn’t pick up the slack.

Ryan Braun did his best, driving in three on a home run to center field in the third inning to cut the deficit to two. Chicago would open it back up by adding a pair of runs in the seventh inning, which was set up by a throwing error that allowed a base-runner to advance to second.

Jake Arrieta excelled on the mound for Chicago, racking up 10 strikeouts in a seven-inning performance.

After losing their first series against the Cubs, the Brewers will get another shot on the road when they meet Chicago again Apr. 17-19. Milwaukee’s next nine games are on the road and won’t return to Miller Park until Apr. 20.

