Cubs bats too much for Brewers in 11-6 defeat

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t keep pace with the 17 hits the Chicago Cubs racked up, evening up the series in an 11-6 loss at Miller Park Saturday night.

Left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone was solid his first time through the Chicago lineup, but eventually allowed every Cubs batter to reach base. He gave up nine hits and four earned runs over four innings. The Cubs may not have hit the ball out of the park, but playing “small ball” worked to their advantage, with five batters logging multi-hit performances.

“We needed more fielders tonight,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “They get credit for putting the ball in play, for sure, they put the ball in play, but they found a lot of holes.”

With Ryan Braun scratched from the lineup with back tightness, the Milwaukee offense struggled to keep pace, striking out 13 times in 34 at-bats. That’s despite home runs from Jonathan Villar, Nick Franklin, and Jett Bandy.

The series concludes from Miller Park Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

