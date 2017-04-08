Brewers beat Cubs in 11th on wild pitch

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers opened a series with the Chicago Cubs by beating their border rivals 2-1 in the 11th inning thanks to a wild pitch that allowed Ryan Braun to score the winning run.

Braun singled off Mike Montgomery to get on base, which was the first hit Milwaukee recorded since the sixth inning. Montgomery subsequently walked Jesus Aguilar, while Jett Bandy was hit by pitch. That allowed Braun to take advantage of his chance on base, scoring after an 0-2 to Manny Pina was misfired.

“We had gone a couple of innings where we didn’t get much going,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We didn’t have great at-bats, I didn’t think. But that inning, guys just kept the at-bat alive. … A three-inning appearance for Montgomery, I know he was stretched out in the spring, but that’s still a lot to ask.”

Jimmy Nelson had a solid start for the Brewers, going six innings while giving up just the one earned run on a home run to Ben Zobrist. The five relievers who followed up Nelson combined for a shutout the rest of the way against the defending World Champions.

