Antetokounmpo’s 25 points not enough as the Bucks fall at Indiana 104-89

The hottest team in March has yet to win a game in the month of April.

For a third straight outing, the Milwaukee Bucks were on the losing end, this one a 104-89 setback against the Indiana Pacers to drop coach Jason Kidd’s team into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race with three games to play.

“It’s hard to win in this league in March and April,” Kidd said afterwards. “Everyone’s trying to win. The teams that aren’t in the playoffs are trying to win, too, and trying to get better. You can’t take anybody lightly. You can’t exhale. For us, we’ve got to get back to being the aggressors.”

Playing without rookie Malcom Brogdon (back soreness) for a fourth straight game, the Bucks turned the ball over 21 times – the second-most they’ve had in a game all year – allowing the Pacers to turn defense into offense and keeping Milwaukee out of any kind of rhythm.

“We had way too many turnovers. We talked about it before the game,” Kidd said. “You turn the ball over against them it puts you in a bad situation defensively, because they’re going to take advantage of it, and they did.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 25 points, while Mirza Teletovic had 15 points (5 of 8 on 3-pointers) off the bench for the Bucks.

Had Milwaukee won, it would have clinched a playoff berth for just the third time since 2010. As it stands, the Bucks are now a ½ game back of Atlanta for the No. 5 seed, and a game up on the Bulls and Pacers.

“We can’t worry about (Indiana) or Chicago. We’ve done our job in the sense of the (season) series and tiebreakers (with them) if that comes into play,” Kidd said. “But we are still in control of our own destiny. We just have to find a way to win.”

Milwaukee will finish out the year at Philadelphia on Saturday, a home game against Charlotte on Monday and then a trip to Boston next Wednesday.

