A strong outing from Wily Peralta helps the Brewers pick up their first win of the year

The Milwaukee Brewers found the win column for the first time this season on Wednesday night, taking out the Colorado Rockies 6-1 at Miller Park.

Wily Peralta, making his first start of the year, was more than solid, pitching five scoreless innings while giving up just three hits and striking out five.

Advertisement

“There’s no question. He was excellent,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Really picked up where he left off last year. It was a very good outing.”

By the time Peralta exited the game, Milwaukee had built a 3-0 lead thanks to a pair of homers from a couple newcomers – first baseman Eric Thames and third baseman Travis Shaw. For Thames, it was his first home run in the major leagues since 2012.

“It felt good to finally get one over the wall,” said Thames, who spent the last three seasons playing in Korea.

Hernan Perez made it 4-0 on a double in the sixth inning, while Jonathan Villar adding two more with a home run in the eighth.

The Rockies made a bit of push in bottom of the ninth, getting to Taylor Jungmann for a run and had two runners in scoring position when Counsell decided to bring in closer Neftali Feliz, who promptly struck out the one batter he faced to get the save.

Milwaukee improved to 1-2 on the year.

The two teams will close out the four-game set this afternoon with first pitch set for 12:40 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments