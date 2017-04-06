Despite solid outing from Chase Anderson, Brewers lose to Rockies 2-1

MILWAUKEE | For the first time this season the Brewers failed to score five or more runs. A solo homer by Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the 7th inning was the only scoring for the Crew on Thursday afternoon as the Brewers dropped the series finale 2-1 to the Rockies. The Brewers (1-3) have dropped three of four to start the season including two one-run losses. Milwaukee welcomes the Cubs to Miller Park on Friday night.

The Brewers lost despite a solid pitching performance from Chase Anderson. Milwaukee’s righty went 6 innings giving up just three hits, one run and struck out four.

Advertisement

The Rockies went ahead for good in the top of the 9th when Nolan Arenado hit a solo homer off Brewers reliever Neftali Feliz.

The Brewers had a chance to tie in the bottom of the 9th when Ryan Braun hit what appeared to be a homer but it was caught at the wall by Carlos Gonzalez to end it.

Jimmy Nelson makes his first start of the season for the Brewers on Friday. Nelson was 8-16 with a 4.62 ERA in a career-high 32 starts last season.

Related

Comments

comments