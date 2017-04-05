Westbrook’s career night lifts Thunder over Bucks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their second straight game Tuesday night in a 110-79 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that saw Russell Westbrook tie an NBA record for triple doubles.

Westbrook scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and assisted on 13 shots to tie former Bucks great Oscar Robertson for an NBA-record 41 triple doubles on the season. Five other players on the Thunder roster finished with double-digit points.

”It’s one of those nights, a special night, and something I definitely will never forget,” Westbrook said. ”I’m just truly honored to do it here, especially in Oklahoma City.”

It was not a good showing for the Bucks, who were coming off a record-setting month of March where they won 14 games. Milwaukee shot just 36 percent overall Tuesday night, converting on 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) of three-point attempts. The Bucks were also out-rebounded 53-38.

Milwaukee has just four games left in the regular season and remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a two-game lead over eighth place Indiana. That’s where the Bucks travel to next, meeting the Pacers Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

