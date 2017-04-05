Brewers drop second straight to Rockies, 6-5

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild has seen several players come and go, including Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds, who combined for four RBIs in a 6-5 win for the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night.

The Brewers dropped to 0-2 on the young season, scoring five runs in each of the losses. But much of the damage has been done by Parra and Reynolds, who’ve accounted for three runs and nine RBIs in the series.

“You look what those guys have done in the bottom of the order, collectively, they’ve been huge factors for us in these two wins — two veteran guys that are looking to contribute,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

It wasn’t a great day on the mound in Zach Davies’ first start of the year, allowing nine hits, six earned runs, and four walks. But there were a couple of positives in the loss: Ryan Braun logged his first home run of the year, while third baseman Travis Shaw delivered a pair of doubles that resulted in two RBIs.

