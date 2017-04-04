Packers claim ex-Bears DT Ego Ferguson

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers added another piece to the defensive line Monday evening by claiming former Chicago Bears tackle Ego Ferguson.

Ferguson is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, being selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. He stands to make about $980,000 in the 2017 season.

The Bears moved on from Ferguson after injuries and suspensions limited him to 13 tackles, two sacks, and one start in his three years with the team. He was waived this season with an injury designation before officially being released last week.

