Painful opener as Brewers fall to Rockies 7-5, Guerra heads to DL

MILWAUKEE | This is not the way the Brewers scripted it. Missed opportunities, defensive miscues and an injured starting pitcher all add up to Milwaukee losing its season opener 7-5 to the Rockies on Monday afternoon at Miller Park.

Junior Guerra was off to a solid start before suffering a strained right calf. The injury occured while Guerra was bunting in his first plate appearance in the 3rd inning. He was forced to leave the game with the Rockies up 2-0. After the game manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Guerra will be heading to the disabled list. “It’s definitely a DL,” said Counsell. “We’ll know more tomorrow. It’s a big blow. We just lost our opening day starter for at least two games and probably more.” Guerra was making his first career opening day start. He gave up just one hit over three innings, a two-run homer to Mark Reynolds. Guerra struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The Rockies (1-0) scored two more off relief pitcher Tommy Milone before the Brewers (0-1) struck for five runs in the 5th inning. Pinch hitter Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames each had two-run doubles to tie the game at four off Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray. Travis Shaw added an RBI double to put the Brewers up 5-4.

But Jonathan Villar made two costly defensive miscues in the 7th inning that cost the Brewers two runs. Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon hit what appeared to be a sure double play ball that Villar bobbled. Villar also bobbled a throw from catcher Jett Bandy while trying to cut down a runner stealing second allowing the go-ahead run to score.

The Brewers failed to score with runners at 2nd and 3rd and nobody out in the 8th. The Rockies added an insurance run in the 9th to beat the Brewers 7-5.

Milwaukee and Colorado will do it again Tuesday night at Miller Park. Zach Davies is expected to get the start for the Brewers against the Rockies Tyler Anderson.

