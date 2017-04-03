Fourth quarter push lifts Mavs over Bucks

MILWAUKEE — A 34-point fourth quarter for the Dallas Mavericks gave them a 109-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, Dallas erased a seven-point third-quarter deficit led by the 31 points of Harrison Barnes. He shot over 69 percent from the field and made all 10 of his free throw attempts. Dirk Nowitzki and J.J. Barea each added 17 to contribute in the win. Giannis Antetokounmpo was Milwaukee’s high-point man with 31, adding 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Advertisement

”I think it wasn’t who we are today,” Antetokounmpo said. ”We didn’t play hard enough. We didn’t do what we usually do. That’s the game, and we move on.”

Gary Payton II signed a two-year partially-guaranteed contract with the Bucks over the weekend and scored five points in eight minutes of play in his debut.

“I can’t stop smiling,” Payton told reporters after the game. “It’s just beyond a blessing to get an opportunity to play here. I felt good tonight and got that first one under my belt. I’m ready to continue to learn.”

Related

Comments

comments