Report: UW assistant Lamont Paris leaves for head coaching job at Chattanooga

MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off its second straight loss in the Sweet 16, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be losing a key piece to its program after multiple sources told Scout.com that assistant coach Lamont Paris would be taking the head coaching job at Chattanooga.

Those sources indicated Paris’ deal with the Mocs was for six years, taking over for the departed Matt McCall. The Mocs finished fifth in the Southern Conference, finishing the 2016-17 campaign with a 19-12 record.

Paris has spent the last seven seasons at Wisconsin, where he witnessed two Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015. Prior to that, Paris had spent six years with the Akron program.

