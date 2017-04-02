Bucks sign Gary Payton II to two-year contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks signed Gary Payton II to a two-year contract, multiple reports indicated on Sunday.

The deal includes a contract for the 2017-18 season that’s only partially guaranteed, which theoretically gives Payton the chance to not only make an NBA roster, but to make the maximum money his talents allow. That’s not an entirely surprising decision, given Milwaukee’s previous interest in Payton in last summer’s NBA Draft.

Payton fell, rather unceremoniously, out of the draftable rounds and ended up on the Houston Rockets D-League affiliate this season where he’s averaged 14.2 points per game on 49.5 percent shooting. Payton went undrafted after two seasons at Oregon State.

The move comes less than 48 hours after the Bucks requested waivers on Terrence Jones, who appeared in just four games for the Bucks since being claimed in early March.

