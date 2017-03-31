Packers Hall Of Famer Ahman Green Joins The Joe & Ebo Show

MADISON | With the Packers currently thin at the running back position, would their all-time leading rusher be willing to come back and play if he got the call? “Hell yeah I would go,” Ahman Green told the Joe & Ebo Show. “What would be the hesitation? It’s something that I love to do,” he continued.

Ahman Green also shared his insight on the the possibility of Adrian Peterson coming to Titletown and if Ty Montgomery can be the #1 option for the upcoming season.

Outside of football, Ahman is very active with charities, his foundation, a leading spokesman for the Alzheimers Association of Wisconsin, and an avid fan of video games, comic books, superheroes and even has a role in a few movies.

