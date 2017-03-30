Murphy discusses player discipline, hosting NFL Draft at owners meetings

PHOENIX — Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy wrapped up the NFL Owners Meetings on Wednesday by discussing a variety of topics with reporters, including the possibility of hosting the NFL Draft.

The Packers may be the smallest market in the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped them from applying to host the NFL Draft for the 2019, 2020, or 2021 seasons. Over 220,000 fans attended the NFL Draft when it came to Chicago in 2015 and one of the biggest concerns for the league in sending the event to Green Bay is housing. How could the Packers host an event that draws that many people?

“It would probably be in the Resch Center. I think that would make the most sense,” Murphy told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve put [a little] thought into it…I think with the [Titletown District] being up-and-running then, it could be a nice way to showcase some of the things we’ve done to Lambeau Field.”

Another point of discussion for Murphy was the approval from league owners to relocate the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas. The Raiders are building a new $1.9 billion stadium in the desert scheduled for completion in 2020. When asked about the recent upgrades to his own team’s facilities, Murphy said the conditions at NFL stadiums sometimes play a role in a team’s demise.

“I don’t want to think what would happen if the Packers ever moved out of Green Bay,” Murphy said with a chuckle. “For us, one of the main reasons we invest in [Lambeau Field] is make sure the team stays here.”

The smallest city to host an NFL team, Green Bay is known as one with a relatively low crime rate, which translates to the players on the team. The offseason can be a troubling time for NFL players, and the Packers are no exception. In 2015, former tight end Andrew Quarless was arrested in Florida for firing a gun in public during a confrontation in traffic. In recent days, cornerback Makinton Dorleant was involved in domestic disturbance in an Iowa bar.

“We monitor that. On a league-wide level, arrests are down significantly. I don’t know what specific situation — each one’s a little different. You’re always disappointed, but I worked on a college campus for a long time. These are young men and they make [questionable] decisions. These things happen and hopefully they learn from it.”

