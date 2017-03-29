Tony Snell’s 26 points lead Bucks over Hornets

CHARLOTTE — Tony Snell scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night 118-108, maintaining Milwaukee’s position in the playoff race.

Snell’s 26 points came on 10-of-14 shooting and was backed up by 14 points and 10 rebounds by rookie Malcolm Brogdon. But their efforts were opened up by the combined 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

”It’s a credit to Giannis and Khris [Middleton],” Snell said. ”They draw a lot of attention and there was good ball movement. It was a good night.”

Milwaukee never trailed in the contest — one where the Bucks held an edge in nearly every statistical category aside from turnovers. They lost that battle 14-2. Milwaukee’s efficiency from the field (62.2 percent shooting) forced Charlotte to play from behind, where their three-point attempts were converted at a clip of just 25 percent (7-of-28).

The win not only allowed Milwaukee to hold onto a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with eight games to play, but it secured a series win over Charlotte for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.

