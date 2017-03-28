2B Scooter Gennett waived by the Brewers, claimed by the Reds

Scooter Gennett’s time with the Milwaukee Brewers has come to an end.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that the infielder had been claimed off of waivers by Cincinnati, bringing his four-year career in Milwaukee to a close.

Gennett, a 16th round pick by the Brewers in 2009 out of high school, batted .263 in 2016 with a career-high 14 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The second baseman had resigned with the team in the offseason on a one-year deal worth $2.55 million with the idea of him being more of a utility player, including playing some outfield. But a strong spring from Ivan De Jesus Jr. made Gennett expendable. And instead of using up his one remaining minor league option, the team waived him instead.

The 26-year-old had been the second-longest tenured player on the Brewers roster behind outfielder Ryan Braun.

