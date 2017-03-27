Rangers may be expressing interest in Wily Peralta

SURPRISE, Ariz. — While Milwaukee Brewers starter Wily Peralta threw 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball in a 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Texas Rangers scouts were in attendance keeping an eye on Peralta, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The Rangers are reportedly looking for more starting pitching depth while they decide whether to use a four or five-man rotation this season. Peralta’s $4.275 million 2017 contract, along with ineligibility for free agency until 2019 could make him an appealing addition, per the Dallas Morning News.

Advertisement

Peralta is looking to bounce back from a rough beginning to his 2016 campaign in which his first 13 starts saw his ERA balloon to an MLB-worst 6.68. But after a demotion to Triple A Colorado Springs, Peralta returned to post a 2.92 ERA over his final 61.2 innings.

Peralta has shown improvement so far this spring, adding some velocity through a mechanics change in the offseason. He also got some work for the Dominican Republic during the World Baseball Classic.

Related

Comments

comments