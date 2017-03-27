Packers CB Dorleant arrested for disturbance at Iowa bar

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanor interference during a disturbance at an Iowa bar.

Dorleant was with former Northern Iowa teammate and Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre’ Hall at Sharkey’s Fun House just off campus. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and interference. Both players were released from jail that same night.

Advertisement

Dorleant described the incident in a phone interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“The bouncer at the front door, he wasn’t letting us in. He forced me out, and then Deiondre’ saw it and there was a little shoving, like other guys too that we were hanging out with. Then the police came and they just had to separate us. They took me and Deiondre’ — not away but they drove us off just because there was a scene. We ended up driving away downtown. Then we got let go. That was really it. Nothing else really happened from what I know.”

Dorleant went undrafted before signing with the Packers in May of 2016. He’s played in four games for Green Bay, recorded one tackle.

Related

Comments

comments