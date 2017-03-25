Report: Packers considered meeting with Adrian Peterson, price too steep

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson isn’t known for being a big spender, and that modus operandi was confirmed with reports the team turned down a chance to meet with former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson is reportedly asking teams for $8 million for the 2017 season, believed to be one of the biggest reasons he remains a free agent. Peterson is also coming off his second season in the last three years in which he’s dealt with knee issues. The Oklahoma product tore his ACL in 2014 before returning for an All-Pro 2015 campaign and subsequent meniscus tear in 2016.

Recent media reports claim the Packers would consider meeting with Peterson, but not until after they’ve had the chance to address the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Green Bay lacks star power in the backfield, with converted receiver Ty Montgomery appearing to be the lead running back heading into 2017. The Packers added depth this week by re-signing Christine Michael after initially acquiring him on waivers last November from the Seahawks.

